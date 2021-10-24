MT. HOPE — Tyler Craig Counts, age 34, of Mt. Hope, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at UAB Hospital.
Tyler was a 2005 graduate, of Lawrence County. He was a lifetime member of the Waterfall Valley Conservation Club and enjoyed working at the trap shooting range, as well as shooting the traps. He loved dove, duck, and deer hunting with his dad and all the men at the hunting club. Tyler was the biggest Alabama and the Atlanta Braves fan you would ever meet. According to his friends, to know Tyler Counts was to know what true strength and kindness was. He was the most humble and selfless individual. No matter what was going on or how bad he felt, he always worried about how everyone else was doing. He endured so much, yet he never complained. To his family, Tyler was the most Christ-like person, always was everyone’s buddy and never met a stranger. He had a strong faith, believed in the power of prayer, and was a role model of inspiration. He loved his family and friends, but especially loved his only niece, Adalyn McDonald, who was the light of his world. As a final selfless gift, Tyler helped others to see the world through his eyes. “To love and be loved is the greatest joy on earth.”
The visitation will be 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Mt. Hope Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with Bro. Jonathon Henderson, Bro. Brandon Kerby, and Dr. Robert Hall officiating the service. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Methodist Cemetery. Due to COVID, the family asks that you wear a mask.
The pallbearers will be Ryan Inman, Will Inman, Cody McDonald, Bartlett Kimbrough, Adam Simmons, Anthony Inman, and Larry Kimbrough. The honorary pallbearers will be Houston “Junior” Hovater, Jimbo Boykin, Mike Sennett, and Scotty Hovater.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert & Emily Craig; and great-aunt, Jane Jones.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Thomas & Leigh Ann Counts; sister, Katy Counts McDonald (husband, Cody); grandparents, Allen & Willadean Counts; Tyler’s Papaw & Coaching Assistant, Houston “Junior” & Jean Hovater; his aunts, uncles, cousins; and a host of friends and hunting buddies.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Hall & staff; and to the many friends, family, and neighbors who have helped over the many years. Also a special thanks to all of his hunting buddies at Waterfall Valley Conservation Club for always loving Tyler the way they did.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the West Tennessee Chapter of Hope Outdoors, by mailing a check to 17 Pine Drive, Pinson, TN 38366 or you can Venmo it to @hope-outdoors.
