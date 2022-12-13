KILLEN — Infant Tyler Heath Krieger died December 8, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Stony Point Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Stony Point Church of Christ Cemetery. He was the son of Luke and Ashley Krieger. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

