SHEFFIELD — Tyler Wade Poag, 41, died September 25, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Faith Church, Florence. A memorial service will immediately follow at the church. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

