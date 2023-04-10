U.S. Army Colonel Charles Glover

2 JANUARY 1951 – 6 APRIL 2023
U.S. Army Colonel (RET) Charles William Glover, former Senior Supervisor, Army Materiel Command, Huntsville, AL, passed away surrounded by his family on April 6th after defeating cancer and ultimately succumbing to a battle with heart failure. He was 72 years old.
A native of Paducah, KY, and later Lexington, AL, Colonel Glover graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1974 and earned several Masters of Science and Art degrees from Ball State University and the U.S. Naval War College. He completed post-graduate work from the University of Chicago. Additionally, he graduated from the Command and General Staff College and the Joint Forces Staff School.
Colonel Glover commanded at every level from Platoon through Brigade. At Ft. Benning, GA, he commanded two companies simultaneously and later was asked to command the then largest company at Ft. Benning. In Europe, his command consisted of six battalions with some 5,400 personnel that included Bosnia and areas in Central Europe. He served in key staff positions with the Joint Staff, and later with the U.S. Army Staff (both at the Pentagon). Following retirement from U.S. Army Active Duty, he served in the General Services as a Senior Supervisor (Washington D.C. and Redstone Arsenal), for Training, Readiness, Exercises, Operations and Operation Centers. He concluded his career in Army Prepositioned Stocks for the U.S., Africa, Europe, Pacifica, North East Asia, and South West Asia.
Charles was truly one of the good guys. Someone who would do the right thing, even when no one was watching. He was loved and well respected by those who knew him and worked with him. He will be greatly missed by friends and family all over the world.
He leaves behind the love of his life, Judy, and the lights of his life, his two daughters, Lisa, and Dr. Lorie Dawson, plus his son-in-law, Dr. Charlie Dawson, III, and four grandchildren, Thomas, William, Dylan, and Rosie (Madison, AL). He is survived by one brother, Dr. David Glover (Doreen), Killen, AL. In addition to his immediate family, Colonel Glover is survived by his extended family including two brothers-in-law, Ronnie Bratcher (Susie), Gallatin, TN, Mike Bratcher (Laura), Texarkana, TX, and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, J.D. Glover, Jr., and mother, Delphine Michael Glover, both of Lexington, AL.
Visitation services for Colonel Glover will be held on Tuesday, April 11th, from 12-2pm at Elkins East Chapel, Killen, AL. Funeral services will begin at 2pm, with a full military honor burial at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens immediately following. Elkins East Chapel in Killen, AL will be handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers, the Wounded Warrior Project, or the charity of your choice.
Charles died the same way he lived: without fear but with uncompromising bravery. He was an upstanding officer and a hero to his family. Always living by the motto…Duty, Honor, and Country!
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to all the medical staff who took care of Colonel Glover over the past few years.
