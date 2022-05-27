LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Ulee Moore Sr., 88, died May 25, 2022. Graveside service will be today at 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. He was a U.S. veteran serving in the Korean War.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.