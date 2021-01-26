TOWN CREEK — Ulon Palmer, 95, of Town Creek, Alabama, died January 24, 2021. He was born in Hodges, Alabama on January 6, 1926 and lived there until he joined the Navy in 1943. He served as a Seaman 1st Class on the USS Underhill in the Pacific until 1946. Ulon received two Purple Heart medals and multiple service ribbons in recognition of his service and personal accomplishments. On March 1, 1954 Ulon married Edith Garrison of Vina, Alabama. They settled in Muscle Shoals to raise their family. Ulon worked as a diesel mechanic and was affectionately called “Pappy’ by his co-workers. In his free time, he enjoyed working with quarter horses and calf roping at rodeos. Upon retirement, he and Edith moved to Town Creek where he raised sheep and Border Collies. Ulon became a certified Border Collie trainer and enjoyed competing in shows across the Southeast. He also served as Chaplain of the Town Creek Masonic Lodge 361.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Edith; son, Kenneth Johnson; and seven siblings.
Ulon is survived by his daughter, Deborah Darby; granddaughter, Elizabeth Sloan (Blake); great-grandchildren, Price, Palmer and Warner Sloan; and special friend, Shirley Ware.
Ulon will be buried with military honors at a graveside service on January 26th at 11 a.m. at Hardshell Cemetery, Town Creek.
Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
