HUNTSVILLE — V. Glen Bobo, 77, died November 14, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will start at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Mrs. Judy Bobo.

