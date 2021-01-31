LAWRENCEBURG — Valentia Juanita Bailey, 86, died on January 29, 2021. Visitation will be held from 1- 2:45 p.m., Sunday, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m.,at Bumpas Cemetery.She was a member of Gandy Church of Christ.

