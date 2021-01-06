MADISON — Valerie Ann Roberts, 60, died January 3, 2021. The Celebration of Life service will be held later this year. Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. She was a retired teacher from Huntsville Alabama School System.

