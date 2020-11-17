FLORENCE — Valerie Bates Jones, 58, died November 12, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

