MOBILE — Valerie Gertrude Wilson Hines passed away at her home on November 1, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her husband Christian; the two boys whom she adored and who adored her, Talmadge (11) and W.C. (9); her parents, Talmadge and Christine Wilson; her sister, Lee Wilson Pieroni; numerous nephews and nieces; and countless friends. Valerie’s love for her North Alabama hometown, Florence, was only rivaled by the affection she developed for her adopted South Alabama home, Mobile. Both communities mourn her loss. Valerie cherished her church family at Christ Church Cathedral of Mobile, and she was a constant volunteer at her boys’ school, UMS-Wright. Her Delwood neighbors will miss seeing Valerie each day at work in her yard, and her children’s friends will forever remember the classic sleep-overs and birthday parties she meticulously planned and hosted for her boys.
A visitation will be held outside in the courtyard at Christ Church Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, followed by a private family service in the church at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Christ Church Columbarium fund: https://secure.accessacs.com/access/oglogin.aspx?sn=106841
