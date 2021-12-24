FLORENCE — Valerie Michelle Acklin, 44, died December 19, 2021. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral Monday at 12 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

