RUSSELLVILLE — Van Vinson Hester, 82, died Friday, August 26, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 p.m., Saturday September 3, 2022, at Rustic Youth Camp, Russellville. He was married to Becky Hester for 51 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.