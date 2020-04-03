FLORENCE — Vance Olen Richardson, 72 of Florence, passed away Wednesday April 1, 2020. Due to travel restrictions with COVID-19, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dora Mae and Oran Richardson; stepmom Jean Richardson; infant twin sons, David and Christopher; and grandson, Taylor Gillespie.
Vance worked for Shop Rite Supermarkets, in food sales with several companies and most recently as a retired Realtor. His job took him to Texas where he lived for the past 40 years. He and Gloria moved back to Florence in September 2019 and enjoyed reconnecting with high school friends. He loved his Alabama Crimson Tide football, sports, hunting, fishing, and traveling. He was a member of Crossroads Bible Church in Double Oak, TX where he served on the Greeting Team.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gloria Wright Richardson; children, Tanya Gillespie (TJ) and Anna Green Lovelace; grandson, Eli Green; brothers, Ken Richardson (Beverly) and Lynn Nichols (Kathy); sisters, Jennie Maroney (Dan) and Susan Campbell (Joe); and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to all of the family and friends who have supported the family with prayers. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Jennifer Watson, and Judy Herston for their excellent love and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude in his honor or Taylor’s Place at Taylorsplace.org in memory of him.
Condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
