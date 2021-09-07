RUSSELLVILLE — Vanessa Gail Wilson, 50, died Sunday, September 5, 2021. Visitaiton will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 10-11 a.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m., at thefuneral home, with burial in Shady Grove Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.