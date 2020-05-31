FLORENCE — Vanessa “Vannie” Voorhies, age 64, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home in Florence, AL.
Vannie is survived by her sister, Melissa Voorhies, (Florence, AL); nephew, Jay Voorhies (Nashville, TN); cousins, Leigh Voorhies Solomon (Orange County, CA), Barbara Voorhies Smith (Memphis, TN), David Voorhies (Madison, AL), Rick Thorne (Chicago, IL) and Jon Thorne (Charleston, SC); and a host of “Steps”, Sara Voorhies (Muscle Shoals, AL), Michael, Chuck , Elizabeth, David and Ashlee Conour, and Spence, Amanda, Allie and Spencer Haddock (Birmingham, AL).
Vannie was predeceased by her father, Jack Voorhies; and mother, Delores Schwinger Voorhies.
Vannie was born into a life of music and laughter. As a young child, she was often called upon to record on-air commercials on WVNA radio with her dad for many business and political spots. As a child and young adult, Vannie, Melissa and her parents often entertained audiences throughout Alabama and the Southeast with their musical talents and humor.
Her love for broadcasting led into her first career in that field as Station Manager for WHLC in Highlands, NC. Following her radio career, she later was employed as an Insurance Underwriter, travelling throughout the South and Mid-west, always making new friends along the way.
To know Vannie was to know a true friend…always encouraging young people to follow their dreams and looking only at the best of mankind. Her love for friends and family was eclipsed only by her love of the lake, particularly fishing. She was never happier than when she was in a boat hunting for crappie or bream in any slough on Wilson Lake or standing on any pier anxiously waiting for that bobber to sink.
A private family celebration of life will be held on that lake that she loved so very much. At Vannie’s request, please send any memorials made in her name to the American Kidney Foundation.
You may visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented