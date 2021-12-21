RED BAY — Vassie V. “Peggy” Parrish McMickin, 84, died Sunday, December 19, 2021. Services will be Wednesday, December 22, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial in Providence Cemetery, Tremont, MS.

