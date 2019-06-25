TUSCUMBIA — Vaudie Mae Mitchell, 88, beloved Mother and follower of Christ entered the presence of the LORD June 24, 2019.
Married to Amos E. Mitchell, 55 years (deceased), mother of seven children, Linda Johnson, Jerry Mitchell (Linda), Janice Fuller (Kenneth), Edwin Mitchell, Lance Mitchell, Heath Mitchell (Rebecca), Susan Mitchell (deceased). Grandchildren: Christopher Johnson (Molly), Jenny Jacques (Billy), Ashely Mitchell-Draper (Dave), Jason Peace (Kimberly), Tyler Peace (Kelli), Isaac Fuller (Melina), Nathan Fuller (Jessica), Eli Fuller (Kacie), Elizabeth Mitchell, Ceili Mitchell, Maddi Mitchell, Great-grandchildren: Ally Fuller, Kyle Fuller, Audrey Johnson, Case Johnson, Noah Johnson, Ethan Fuller, Caleb Fuller, Zeke Fuller, Emory Fuller, Karli Peace, Kaleb Peace. Brothers and sisters: Cleo Enlow, Orville Cain, Hollis Cain, Travis Cain, Kenneth Cain, Lex Cain, Stella Bernal, all deceased. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Grandsons will be pallbearers.
Visitation will be tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 at Colbert Memorial Chapel, 700 Hwy. 43 S. Tuscumbia. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Colbert Heights, 6000 Woodmont Dr., Tuscumbia, with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Officiating the services, Brother Seth Hood and Brother Gatus Cheatham.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the building fund First Baptist Church Colbert Heights.
Mother lived a humble, gentle, and obedient life. She loved God and placed others ahead of self. Thank you LORD for this GIFT.
