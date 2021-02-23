HALEYVILLE — Vayrene McNutt Lowman, 85, died February 21, 2021. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

