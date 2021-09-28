F 9.28.21 Veda Smith.jpg

LEIGHTON — Veda Christine Smith, 86, of Leighton, AL died Saturday, September 25, 2021. Visitation will be today, September 28, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Bobby Amos will be officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery.

She was a member of Old Bethel Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Smith.

She is survived by her sons, Kelly Smith (Felicia) and Kevin Smith (Tena); grandchildren, Kristina McCormick, Jennifer Smith, Candi Hester, and Matthew Smith; and seven grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude.

You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com

