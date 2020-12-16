LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Vela Collier Griffin Birdyshaw, age 95, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at El Reposo Nursing Facility in Florence, AL. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Tee Jays Mfg. and a member of Leoma Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Katie Delma Wise Collier; first husband of 57 years, Raymond Griffin; second husband of 12 years, Millard Birdyshaw; one daughter, Brenda Griffin Beck Green; four sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by one daughter, Diana Griffin Bean (Clarence) of Killen, AL; five grandchildren, Cristy Barnett (Philip), Ginger Bache, Michael Beck, Rebecca Bean Smith (Steve), and Katie Bean DeSouza (Aias); 10 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, TN. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. today, December 16, 2020, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. today with Mike Griffin officiating. Interment will follow in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
