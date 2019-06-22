FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA — Velier “Tootsie” Dotson, 80, formerly of Moulton, died June 15, 2019. A graveside service at 3 p.m. June 22, 2019 at Raper Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family. Tootsie was the wife of the late Gene Dotson.
