LEXINGTON — Vella McGee Gray passed away on July 31, 2019, at El Reposo Nursing Home at the age of 101. She was born on April 20, 1918, and was a lifelong resident of Lexington, AL. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Lexington. She dedicated her life to Christ at the age of 17 on August 22, 1935, while attending a revival.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fowler Gray; her parents, Benjamin and Martha McGee; son, Gaylon Gray, and an infant son; her sisters, Ora Howard and Clevie McGee.
She is survived by her son, Dwight Gray (Jean); daughter, Sandra White (Lionel); daughter-in-law, Rose Gray; grandchildren, Phillip Gray, Vance Gray, Lawanda Corum (Junior), David Gray (Kimberly), Johnathan Gray (Kim), Allison Matthews (Mason), Alan Lash (Nickie), Lorrie Cook (Craig) and Tina Riley; eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, five stepgreat-grandchildren, three step great- great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Lexington, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. Dennis Haygood will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Gray, Vance Gray, Junior Corum, David Gray, Johnathan Gray, Mason Matthews, Alan Lash and Craig Cook.
The family would like to thank the staff at El Reposo Nursing Facility for their loving care for the past two years.
Loretto Memorial Chapel, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements. 931-853-6995.
