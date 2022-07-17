FLORENCE — Vella Ruth Stutts, 75, of Florence, passed away July 15, 2022. She was a member of Forest Hills Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Monday, July 18, 2022 from noon-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Brother Ashley Pettus. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Stutts was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Rosa Lee Keeton; brothers, Donnie, Ronnie, and Hermon Keeton; and sisters, Gracie Faye Burns, and Mary Twitty.
She is survived by her former husband, Billy Don Lakey; son, Donald Edward Lakey (Robin) of Tuscumbia; daughter, Anita Poole of Florence; brother, Virgil E. Keeton (Wanda) of Florence; sister, Barbara Griffin of Peoria, Illinois; grandchildren, Mallorie Shantel Lambert of Florence, Seth Poole (Katlin) of Muscle Shoals and Scott Lakey of Marietta, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Shroyer, Beau Lambert, Paislee and Emmett Poole; and her devoted cat, Trout.
Pallbearers will be B.J. Keeton, Steven Keeton, Shane Keeton, Regis Greenhill, Scott Lakey, and Seth Poole.
Special thanks to her loving friends at Montreat Apartments and to Joan and Myrt for their dear friendship and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
