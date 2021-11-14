CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI — Velma Louise Blankenship, 92, Clinton township, MI, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, November 15, from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Colbert Memorial Gardens beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Bruce Blankenship officiating.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Blankenship; and son, David Blankenship.
She is survived by her brother, James Nelson and grandson, Kyle Blankenship.
Velma’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
