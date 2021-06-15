WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Velma Christine Ayers White, 92, died June 12, 2021. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home Waynesboro. Funeral is Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in McGlamery Cemetery. She was a retired factory worker.

