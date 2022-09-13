TUSCUMBIA — Velma Joyce Garrison, 84, died September 11, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the chapel with burial in Berry Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

