TUSCUMBIA — Velma Joyce Garrison, 84, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Visitation will be today, September 14, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Seth Hood officiating. Jonathan Moore will lead music. Interment will be in Berry Cemetery, Red Bay.
Velma was a member of First Baptist Church Colbert Heights. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Garrison; parents, Gain and Dessie Mitchell; brothers, Robert, Thelton, Albert, Fred, and Bill Mitchell; and sisters, Altie Dees, Madean Petree, and Chris Goins.
Velma is survived by her children, Doug Garrison (Sharon), Melissa Corsbie (Randy), and Michael Garrison (Maelynn); brothers, Arlie and Ted Mitchell; grandchildren, Eric Garrison (Krystal), Melanie Heineman (Rob), Trent Corsbie, and Cory Cheung (Dania); and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Eric Garrison, Trent Corsbie, Rob Heineman Daryl Reid, Randy Strickland, and Scottie Mitchell.
The family offers special thanks to Velma’s special friend, Faye Brown, to Cottage of the Shoals, to the ICU, ER, and 5th Floor of North Alabama Medical Center, and to the Ladies Sunshine Class of First Baptist Church Colbert Heights.
Condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
