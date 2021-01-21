LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Velma Lorene Belew, 94, died January 19, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 4 to 7 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Bumpas Cemetery. She was a member of Salem Church of Christ.

