CHEROKEE — Velma Rose Pounders, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 61. Her visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Thursday at noon in the funeral home chapel with Mike Willbanks officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Velma lived in the Shoals area all her life. She worked at Cottage of the Shoals and was a member of Southwest Community Church.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Eddie Pounders; and her parents, Florence and Marie Strickland.
She is survived by her brothers, Pete Strickland, Larry Strickland and Eddie Strickland.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
