LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Velma Tripp Hood, 84, died December 29, 2020. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Meadow View Baptist Church.

