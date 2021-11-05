RED BAY — Venda Lavelle Miller Roberson, 72, died November 3, 2021. Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial is in Halltown Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.