HAMILTON — Venson Clettie Hamm, 84, of Hamilton, AL passed away August 2, 2020 in the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born in Belmont, MS before the family moved to Zion, IL. After relocating his family to Hamilton, he worked in manufacturing, milk home delivery service, store proprietorship, and insurance sales. Vince enjoyed classic cars and tending to his extensive flower garden. He was loved and respected by all for his integrity, quick wit, and bright smile. He was a faithful member of the West Hamilton Church of Christ and reknowned for his love for and abilities as a song leader.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Shirley Grissom Hamm; infant son, Michael; parents, Joseph and Vera Hamm; and brothers, Clyce and Dewrell Hamm. He is survived by his wife, Juliour Hamm of Decatur, AL; sons, Steve (Janet) Hamm and Doug (Melanie) Hamm, both of Chelsea, AL, and two grandchildren, Carson and Emily Hamm. He is also survived by stepdaughters, Patsy (Dave) Shuford of Athens, AL and Lydia Hood of Lexington KY, and stepgrandchildren, Jordan (Joy) Oliver, Alyson (Chris) Fisk, and Eric (Melody) Oliver. Beloved survivors also include brothers, Lee R Hamm of Hamilton, Telford (Alice) Hamm of Red Bay and sister, Maedean (Pat) Allen of Belmont, MS and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is scheduled for today, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mount Zion Cemetery in Itawamba County, MS. The family ask attendees to wear face masks and observe proper social distancing.
Hamilton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
