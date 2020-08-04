HAMILTON — Venson Hamm, 84, died August 2, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Itawamba County.

