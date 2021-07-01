LEXINGTON
Vera Ann Puckett Roer, 89 of Lexington, AL passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Lexington while staying with her daughter. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. edt at Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Mableton, GA.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George Roer; parents, Jeff and Virgil Puckett; daughter, Catherine Newman; sister, Dorothy Wyatt.
Survivors include her children, Georgia Hurst, Veronica Johnson (David), Mike Roer (Deanne), Johnny Roer (Lisa) and Cassandra Hanson; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Carlton.
