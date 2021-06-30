LEXINGTON

Vera Ann Puckett Roer, 89, died June 29, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Mableton, GA.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.