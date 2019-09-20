TUSCUMBIA — Vera Beatrice Boatwright, 88, of Tuscumbia, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The visitation will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Morrison Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Brother Steve Slaton will officiate. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Boatwright was a native and lifelong resident of Colbert County, and a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.
Mrs. Boatwright was affectionately known to her family as “Arla Bea.” This name was given to her by her sidekick granddaughter, Lori. Unable to speak the word Grandmother, Lori called her Arla. Mrs. Boatwright then asked her to call her Bea. Lori’s reply was, “Ok, Arla Bea.” Everyone then learned of Mrs. Boatwright’s new name. She was known as Nanny to Josh and Grandmother to Kelli and Kristi. She was loved by all.
Mrs. Boatwright was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Pearl Aycock and John Doe Aycock; her husband, George Albert Boatwright; son, George Edward Boatwright; brothers, Ray Aycock and Roy Aycock; and sisters, Dean Saint, Lois Hardwick, and Shirley Crosswhite.
She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Boatwright Smith (Byron); brother, John Robert Aycock; sisters, Connie Mae Lewis and Mary Willingham; grandchildren, Kelli Chrisman, Kristi Phillips, Lori Smith and Josh Smith; great-grandchildren, Lauren Risner, Hayden Chrisman and Chase Kent; two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Josh Smith, Rusty Phillips, Steve Boatwright, Ricky Winborn, Steve Lewis and Tim Lewis.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented