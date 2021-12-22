FLORENCE — Vera Beatrice Rowe, age 92, of Florence, passed away December 21, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Thursday, December 23, at 1:00 p.m., Williams Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Rowe was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Strickland Rowe; parents, Jodie and Janie Jett of Maury County, TN; son, Gregory Alan Rowe; and brothers, J.M. Jett and Eugene Jett.
Her survivors include her son, Jack Heavilin Rowe; grandchildren, Juli Gentry (Ryan) of Huntsville, Jena Strawn (Will) of Harvest, Katie Powell (Graham) and Riley Rowe (Victoria), all of Florence, and Taylor Rowe of Ardmore; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Johnson, Presley and Vivianne Rowe, Harper Powell, Levi Strawn, and soon to be Owen Rowe and Luke Strawn; brother, Clayton Jett (Myrna); and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Rowe was a graduate of the Tennessee School for the Deaf. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and care aides of Shoals Hospice. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
