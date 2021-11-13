HATTON — Vera Elizabeth NeSmith Hill, 95, died November 12, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Fergason Cemetery. Vera was the daughter of the late Earl and Annie Counts NeSmith.

