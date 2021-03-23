MUSCLE SHOALS — Vera Faye Reed Coons, 82, died March 17, 2021. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

