GOLDEN, MS — Vera Mae Holcomb, 85, died Saturday, October 22, 2022. Funeral services will be Monday, October 24, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, October 22, noon-2 p.m., at the funeral home. She was retired from Golden Manufacturing.

