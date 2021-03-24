PHIL CAMPBELL — Vera Lee Scott, age 89 of Phil Campbell, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 after an extended illness.
Mrs. Scott was a lifelong resident of Phil Campbell where she attended church at Mt. View Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday school teacher as well as WMU Director during her lifetime.
Vera is survived by her daughter, Donna Scott Kent; brothers, Charles Edward Fowler (Margaret), Bobby Hugh Fowler (Carolyn) and Jerry Don Fowler; grandchildren, Jonathan Kent (Denise), Chris Nichols and Chad Nichols; great-grandchildren, Hannah Kent, Payton Nichols and Emma Nichols; a lot of special nieces and nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R.B. Scott; daughter, Judy Nichols; parents, Charles Henry and Nova Tyra Fowler; brother, Billy Joe Fowler; nephews, Todd Fowler and Ricky Fowler.
The family will receive guests from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama. A private service and burial will follow at a later time with Sammy Taylor officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we ask that everyone practice social distancing and to wear a mask at all times.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr Morrow, North Alabama Hospice and Burns Nursing Home.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville assisted the family.
