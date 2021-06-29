MADISON — Vera M. Johnson, 94, died June 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Russellville.

