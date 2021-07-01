MADISON
Vera M. Johnston, 94, of Madison, Alabama left this world for her heavenly home on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel, 700 Hwy 43 South, Tuscumbia, Alabama with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Wayne Kilpatrick officiating. Nephew Milton Chaney will read the obituary, and the Chaney family will provide music. Pallbearers will be Rickey Chaney, Ronald Chaney, Tony Chaney, Michael Grissom, Alan Rowald, John Turner, and Michael Newsom (alternate).
Mrs. Johnston was born December 1, 1926 in Franklin County, Alabama to Tasker and Mertie Morgan. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Virgil Morgan, Verla Seay, Verna Bentley, Ralph Morgan, Ruth Chaney, Nina Logan, and Evon Goode; and three grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by former husbands, Arthur Clayton and Gerald Johnston, Jr. Mrs. Johnston is survived by her six children, Hillard Clayton, Hershel Clayton (Beth), Patricia Cox (Mike), Pam Smith, Paula Berglund (Alan), and Penelope Smith (Randy). She is survived by 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Johnston is also survived by sisters, Mavis Pace, Truby Reynolds, and Ivy Byrd; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Mrs. Johnston lived, worked, and raised her children mainly in Rockford, Illinois, where she worked at National Lock Company. She returned to her Alabama roots in 1985, moving back to Russellville, Alabama, where she loved working outdoors in her yard and attending the North Highlands Church of Christ. After her eyesight started failing, she moved to Harvest, Alabama to live in a house behind her son Hershel for the next 13 years. During these years she was active in the Harvest Church of Christ. In February 2019 as her health was declining, she moved in with her daughter Patricia. She continued attending church as she was able until it became too difficult for her, especially with the limitations due to COVID.
Above all things in this world, Mrs. Johnston loved her family. She was thrilled in recent years that all of her children and some of her grandchildren moved to north Alabama to be near her and each other. Mrs. Johnston had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed being with her family and friends. She will be missed.
Mrs. Johnston will be buried in Oak Grove Cemetery, Russellville, Alabama.
