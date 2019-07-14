PHIL CAMPBELL — Mrs. Vera Mae Collum, 90, of Phil Campbell, Alabama, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Russellville Hospital. She was a native of Franklin County and had lived in the area most of her life. A devoted housewife and mother, she was a member of Union Hill Congregational Methodist Church. She loved congregational and gospel singing. She also enjoyed quilting and shared her quilts with family members.
Visitation with family and friends is Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Union Hill Congregational United Methodist Church, Phil Campbell, with Mark Owens officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott Collum, Ricky Burfield, Dennis Hyde, Todd Crown, Gathel Wynn and RC Hutchinson.
Mrs. Collum is survived by her children, Faye Burfield and husband Billy, Troy Collum Jr. and wife Sharon, and Peggy Hyde and husband Hugh; grandchildren, Scott Collum and wife Callie, Tonya Pearson and husband Scott, Angie Cumbo, Sheila Crown and husband Todd, Tina Harrison and husband Sean, Ricky Burfield and wife Sherri, Dee Cleveland and husband Chris, Amanda Booker and husband Greg, Dennis Hyde and wife Lauren, and Brigitte Baker and husband Jason; 26 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband Troy Collum; siblings, Gurt Wynn, Juanita Williams, Jewel Hutchinson, Eva Crittenden, Guin Wynn, Mitch Wynn, Jeanette Steien, and Dewanda Jones; and parents Herman and Azzie McGuire Wynn.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented