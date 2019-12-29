KILLEN — Vera “Polly” Gist, age 83, passed away December 26, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Polly was born April 9, 1936 in Franklin County, Alabama to Edgar R. and Eddie Leona Burke. She eloped and married the love of her life JB Gist in 1953, who preceded her in death in 2015.
Polly was also preceded in death by her sisters, Beatrice Riley, Edna Staggs, Georgia Malone, Bonnie Warren, and Bernice VonBeckman; and brothers, JR Burke, Joe Burke, and James Burke. She is survived by her son, Michael Gist (Debbie) of Milton, Florida; daughter, Susan Gist Clark (Steve) of Killen; grandchildren, Amanda Danehower (Greg), Mike Gist, Caitlyn Grimme (Preston), Christopher Clark, and Katie Clark; great-grandchildren, Chloe Danehower, Alexandra Gist, Eli Gist, and Stella Grimme; special niece, Melissa South; and special friend, Peggy Chamblin.
Polly was an Army wife to JB and they lived in several states over the years. They came home to retire in Alabama, and she got her cosmetology degree from Northwest Shoals Community College. She worked for a brief time as a hairdresser, but used her talents mainly on family. She also worked for several years at TeeJays Manufacturing doing what she enjoyed - sewing. Over the years, she has sewn clothes for her children and grandchildren, not to mention the doll clothes she made for Katie’s dolls.
She did not meet a stranger. If she knew you, you probably have received one of her pear cakes. She loved to cook for family and friends, and no one was allowed to leave her house hungry.
She enjoyed visiting nursing homes and home-bound friends, and she did so until she was unable to drive.
Polly was a long-time member of Center Hill Church of Christ. She loved her brothers and sisters there, but she especially loved the children.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Center Hill Church of Christ from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Greg Dial officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
