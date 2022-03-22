SHEFFIELD — Vera Poag Webb, 101, of Sheffield, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Visitation will be today, March 22nd, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Bart Bowlin. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Vera was a member of Sheffield First United Methodist Church. She was most proud of being a Helen Keller Pink Lady for 56 years. Vera loved having her grandchildren and family around her. She also especially loved her friends, Nancy Darcy and Leslie Kiser.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Rylan Webb; daughter, Sara Jo Webb; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, John Webb (Sona Kay) and Kenny Webb; sister, Pat Ledbetter (Ed); grandchildren, Carl Rickman (Laura) and Eric Rickman (Carrie); great-grandchildren, Tucker, Izzy Grace, Wyn, and Mallie Cate; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Carl Rickman, Eric Rickman, Tucker Rickman, Tommy Williams, Grover Johnson, and Matt Kirkland. Honorary pallbearers are Frankie Crow, Wesley Kiser, Jimmy Askew, and Jack Poag.
The family expresses special thanks to Misty Lesley and Juanita Butler for taking great care of Vera, also, to the 4th floor nursing staff at Helen Keller Memorial Hospital and North Alabama Hospice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
