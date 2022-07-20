SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Verdell Ledgewood, 82, died July 15, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel, Iuka, MS with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Corinth National Cemetery. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.