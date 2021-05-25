FLORENCE — Verdia Mae Kennedy, 94, died May 22, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Greenhill Cemetery.

