RUSSELLVILLE
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great- mother, Verdie Elvie Motes Hood, age 87, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Mrs. Hood worked for 30 years at Kelwood, and worked later at Gold Kist Poultry. She was a devoted Christian, who served with her husband in the ministry for over 50 years. She was the sweetest, most caring lady, who never wanted to hurt anyone’s feelings.
The visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 03, 2020 at Liberty Chapel Church, with the body lying in state for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester William Hood; son, James Edward Hood; parents, Richard M. and Ada Heath Motes; one brother, several sisters; son-in-law, Larry Robinson; daughter-in-law, Patricia Hood; granddaughter, Jesslyn Hood; and great-grandchild, Joshua Caleb.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Chester Hood, Wanda Robinson, Kerry Hood (wife, Charlotte); grandchildren, Shelia Smith, Kevin Hood (wife, Terri), Ladana Kirkland (husband, Joshua), Dale Hood, Twylia Landers (husband, Lionel), Jonathan Hood; great-grandchildren, Katelynn Casewell, Landon Hood, Kayleigh Hood, John-Myles Kirkland, Kaleigh Szabo, Robin Kirkland, Raven Kirkland, Jacob Landers; brother, David Motes (wife, Mary Jo); sister, Opal Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Hanceville Nursing & Rehab, Ascera Care Hospice, Hopewell Road Church of God, and Liberty Chapel Freewill Baptist for your love, prayers, and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
